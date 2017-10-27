Robust Earnings Momentum Makes LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) a Buy

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) is a $39.3 billion in market value member of the Chemicals GICS industry group where the ranking for LYB by Portfolio Grader places it 29 among the 95 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. LYB is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 96 among the 269 companies in the sector and number 1,414 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

LYB is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LYB has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LYB's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. LYB's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give LyondellBasell Industries a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure LYB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LYB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.