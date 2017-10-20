Robust Quant Score Keeps Orange SA (ORAN) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is a member of the 46 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of ORAN is $43.5 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ORAN puts it 13 among the 46 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORAN has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. ORAN's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Orange SA's fundamental scores give ORAN a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ORAN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ORAN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

