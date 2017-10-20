Robust Quant Score Makes Telefonica (TEF) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) is the result of using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TEF has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

TEF is one of the 67 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector and is a constituent of the 46 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. TEF has a market value of $53.8 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 10 among the 46 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Telefonica has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. TEF's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Telefonica places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view TEF's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TEF currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.