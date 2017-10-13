Sales Growth Metrics Drive T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Strong Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) a Strong Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach, this analytical tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative metrics. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

As one of the 67 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector TMUS is a constituent of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of TMUS is $51.9 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 5 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TMUS has achieved well above-average scores in 4, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

TMUS's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TMUS's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. T-Mobile US's fundamental scores give TMUS a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TMUS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of TMUS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.