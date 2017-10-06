Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Rated a Sell

Currently, Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) has a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. SLB has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

As one of the 361 companies in the GICS Energy sector SLB is a constituent of the 75 company Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group within this sector. SLB's market value is $87.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 61 among the 75 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 68 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SLB scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. SLB's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Schlumberger a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SLB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SLB currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

