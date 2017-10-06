Shares of Enbridge (ENB) Rated a Hold

Currently, Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) has a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. ENB has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

As one of the 361 companies in the GICS Energy sector ENB is a member of the 286 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. ENB has a market value of $66.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for ENB by Portfolio Grader places it 105 among the 286 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Enbridge has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. ENB's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Enbridge a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ENB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of ENB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

