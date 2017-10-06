Shares of Monsanto Company (MON) Declines to Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is one of the 266 companies in the GICS Materials sector and is a component of the 93 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of MON is $51.5 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MON puts it 12 among the 93 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Monsanto Company has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MON's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. MON's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Monsanto Company's fundamental scores give MON a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MON's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of MON's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.