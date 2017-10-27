Sherwin Williams (SHW) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

Currently, Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. SHW has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, with a market value of $36.4 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SHW has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SHW's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SHW's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Sherwin Williams' fundamental scores give SHW a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SHW's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SHW's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SHW currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.