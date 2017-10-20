Sherwin Williams (SHW) a Buy on Strong Sales Growth

The current recommendation of Buy for Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is computed using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. SHW has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

SHW ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, with a market value of $36.0 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sherwin Williams has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SHW's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Sherwin Williams a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges SHW's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SHW's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SHW currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

