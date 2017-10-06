Sherwin Williams (SHW) Stock Ranked a Hold

Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is ranked as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

SHW ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, with a market value of $32.1 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sherwin Williams has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

SHW's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. SHW's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Sherwin Williams' fundamental scores give SHW a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SHW's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SHW currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.