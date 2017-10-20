Shrinking Earnings Momentum Keeps Enbridge (ENB) a Sell

Currently, Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) has a Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is classified as a member of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is part of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. ENB's market value is $68.3 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ENB puts it 210 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores earned by ENB are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ENB's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Enbridge's fundamental scores give ENB a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ENB's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ENB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of ENB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.