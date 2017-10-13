Social Security Increase for 2018: 9 Things to Know

The updated Social Security increase information has been unveiled for 2018.

Here’s what you should know from Friday’s announcement:

Recipients of Social Security will get a 2% increase in what they’ll receive, which is below the 2.2% estimate.

The figure is the highest increase since 2012, when recipients got a 3.6% increase.

In 2017, the Social Security increase was only 0.2%, while in 2016, it was flat.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) covers more than 61 million million Social Security beneficiaries and more than 8 million of those getting Supplemental Security Income benefits. Some people get both.

On average, people will get an extra $25 per month.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, helped determine the Social Security increase.

Young recipients will also get a higher earning limit, as it will be 0.7% higher to $17,040 for people below the age of 66, meaning their benefits will decline by $1 for every $2 above that amount that they earn.

The average monthly payment from Social Security is $1,258, or about $15,000 a year.

Advocates for seniors say the Social Security increase doesn’t accurately represent inflation, especially the rising cost of health care.

