Statoil ASA (STO) a Buy on Robust Earnings Visibility

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Energy, with a market value of $67.1 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, STO is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 12 among the 362 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 12 among the 290 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders and number 527 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks STO as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. STO has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

STO has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. STO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Statoil ASA a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge STO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of STO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.