Statoil ASA (STO) a Buy on Superior Earnings Momentum

With a $66.8 billion market value, Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Energy, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 9 among the 290 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 10 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 496 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

STO is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking STO has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

STO has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

STO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. STO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Statoil ASA places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures STO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at STO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, STO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.