Stock of America Movil (AMX) Retains Strong Buy Recommendation

Currently, America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

AMX is one of 21 companies within the Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of AMX is $41.4 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system America Movil has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. AMX's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are markedly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give America Movil a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views AMX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AMX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.