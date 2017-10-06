Stock of Ecolab (ECL) Lowered to Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods, this analytical tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is one of 93 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. ECL has a market value of $38.4 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ECL puts it 64 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has achieved average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Ecolab places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ECL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of ECL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.