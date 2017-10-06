Stock of ENI Group (E) Raised to Buy From a Hold

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ENI Group (NYSE:E) a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods, this analytical tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

E is a member of the 286 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 361 company GICS Energy sector. E's market value is $57.2 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for E puts it 50 among the 286 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

E has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

E's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings surprises that is much better than average. E's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, ENI Group places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges E's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at E's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, E currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.