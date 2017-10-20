Strong Earnings Visibility Makes LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) a Buy

Currently, LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking LYB has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is a member of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of LYB is $38.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LYB puts it 31 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LYB has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LYB's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. LYB's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give LyondellBasell Industries a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure LYB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of LYB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.