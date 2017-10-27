Strong Quant Score Keeps Telefonica (TEF) a Buy

Currently, Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) has a Buy using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TEF has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

TEF is a component of the 46 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of TEF is $51.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TEF puts it 15 among the 46 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Telefonica has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

TEF's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. TEF's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Telefonica a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge TEF's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TEF currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.