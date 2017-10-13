Strong Quant Score Makes Praxair (PX) a Buy

Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) is a $40.6 billion in market value component of the Chemicals GICS industry group where the ranking for PX by Portfolio Grader places it 36 among the 95 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. PX is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 118 among the 269 companies in the sector and number 1,623 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

PX is rated as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Praxair has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PX's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PX's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Praxair a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PX currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.