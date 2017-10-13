Strong Quant Score Metrics Drive Ranking of Sherwin Williams (SHW) to Buy

Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is classified as a component of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of SHW is $35.8 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for SHW by Portfolio Grader places it 37 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 119 among the 269 companies in the sector, and number 1,624 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SHW as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SHW has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SHW's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SHW's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Sherwin Williams a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures SHW's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SHW's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of SHW's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

