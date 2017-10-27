Syngenta AG (SYT) a Buy on Healthy Quant Score

With a $42.6 billion market value, Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 17 among the 95 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 50 among the 269 companies in the sector, and number 699 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SYT as a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. SYT has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SYT has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SYT's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Syngenta AG a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure SYT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SYT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

