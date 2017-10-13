Syngenta AG (SYT) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) a Buy. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. SYT has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

SYT is one of 95 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of SYT is $42.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for SYT by Portfolio Grader places it 38 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Syngenta AG has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SYT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SYT's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Syngenta AG's fundamental scores give SYT a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SYT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of SYT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

