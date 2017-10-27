T-Mobile US (TMUS) a Buy on Strong Earnings Growth

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is one of the 67 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector, and a component of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. TMUS's market value is $50.2 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TMUS puts it 9 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 17 among the 67 companies in the sector, and number 936 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TMUS has a current recommendation of Buy using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. TMUS has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 6 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TMUS has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. TMUS's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, T-Mobile US places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TMUS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of TMUS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.