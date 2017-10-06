T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) Shares Have Strong Buy Ranking Reaffirmed

Currently, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. TMUS has maintained this ranking for the last month.

TMUS is one of the 67 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector and is a constituent of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. TMUS has a market value of $53.3 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TMUS puts it 4 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TMUS has earned well above-average scores in 4, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TMUS's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give T-Mobile US a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TMUS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of TMUS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.