These 6 Bank Stock Might Gain Substantially on Q3 Earnings

A favorable operating backdrop with the Fed’s plans to unwind its giant balance sheet and keep increasing interest rates as well as investors’ optimism over potential tax reforms should continue to support banking stocks. This perception has already made the sector favorite among investors. So stocks delivering solid Q3 earnings performance will attract significant investors’ attention.

In addition to the benefits from rising interest rates, a moderate improvement in lending compared with last year — particularly in the areas of commercial and consumer — might energize interest income for banks. Further, credit quality is anticipated to remain strong, backed by an improving economy and conservative underwriting standards.

Though banks will likely remain under pressure due to lackluster fixed-income trading activities on low volatility during the third quarter, continued momentum in investment banking business and the cost-containment efforts should continue to support the bottom-line numbers.

Here, we present a handful of stocks that are expected to generate solid returns on their Q3 numbers that are expected to be robust on both top and bottom lines.

Selecting the Winning Stocks

We have taken the help of the Zacks Stock Screener to shortlist banking stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). Then we shortlisted stocks that are expected to report more than 5% year-over-year growth in EPS and revenues in Q3.

Here are the top six bank stocks that passed the screen:

Southern Pines, NC-based First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC ) is a banking products and services provider for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, mainly in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina.

Zacks Rank: #2

Market Cap: $849.2 million

Projected Q3 EPS Growth: 25.8%

Projected Q3 Sales Growth: 28.8%

