Top-End Industry Group Rank Makes America Movil (AMX) a Strong Buy

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $39.0 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, AMX is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 1 among the 67 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile and number 9 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AMX is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMX has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

America Movil has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AMX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. AMX's scores for cash flow and return on equity are markedly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give America Movil a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views AMX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of AMX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.