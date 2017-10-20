Top-End Measures for Quant Score Keep Monsanto Company (MON) a Strong Buy

As one of the 269 companies in the GICS Materials sector Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) is a constituent of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. MON's market value is $53.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 7 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 16 among the 269 companies in the sector, and number 205 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MON is rated as a Strong Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MON has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MON has realized well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. MON's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Monsanto Company a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MON's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MON currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.