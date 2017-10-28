VF Corp (VFC) Leads 6 Dividend Stocks Boosting Payouts

The S&P 500 Index was roughly flat last week as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and new economic data, including a favorable reading on third-quarter U.S. GDP growth on Friday. In addition to higher earnings, many companies also announced growing dividends.

Six notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including a popular consumer apparel manufacturer, two midstream energy companies, a regulated utility company and a life insurer.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC ) announced a 10% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 42 cents per share to 46 cents. Dividends will be paid from the apparel and footwear company on Dec. 18 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 8. VFC shares become ex-dividend on Dec. 7.

VFC Dividend Yield: 2.6%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to 45 cents per share from 43 cents. Shareholders of record as of Nov. 15 will receive dividends from the life and health insurance provider on Dec. 1. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on Nov. 14.

AFL Dividend Yield: 2.1%

Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP ) grew its quarterly dividend from 55 cents per share to 56.5 cents, representing a raise of 3%. The energy transportation, storage and logistics company will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Nov. 7 on Nov. 14. ETP shares trade ex-dividend on Nov. 6.

ETP Dividend Yield: 12.9%

EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM ) increased its quarterly dividend by 5%, raising its payment to 98 cents per share from 93.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Nov. 3 will receive dividends from the midstream energy company on Nov. 14. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on Nov. 2.

EQM Dividend Yield: 5.4%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE: IRM ) raised its quarterly dividend by 7%, increasing it from 55 cents per share to 58.75 cents. The storage and information management real estate investment trust will send its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15 on Jan. 2. IRM shares will trade ex-dividend on Dec. 14.

IRM Dividend Yield: 5.9%

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP ) increased its quarterly dividend by 5%, raising its payment to 62 cents per share from 59 cents. Shareholders of record as of Nov. 10 will receive their higher dividends on Dec. 8 from the regulated electric utility. AEP shares will be ex-dividend on Nov. 9.

AEP Dividend Yield: 3.3%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long American Electric Power.

