3 Vital Earnings Reports for Next Week

Earnings season begins in earnest next week — and it feels like an important stretch for the market. Broad market indices have gained sharply since the election, but the political benefits that were supposed to help the market — tax cuts and deregulation most notably — haven’t arrived.

Source: Shutterstock

And yet, volatility is near a record low, while the overall market is at an all-time high.

That combination puts a lot of pressure on corporate earnings over the next couple of weeks. Big bank reports this week already have taken some of the juice out of a nice run in financials. Any additional weakness could do the same elsewhere.

These three companies reporting next week should give investors some insight as to how earnings season will play out in key sectors. Just as importantly, they will give an idea as to whether sentiment on the Street and in the market is enough to keep the bull run going — without any outside help.

Next Page