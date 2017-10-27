Vodafone Group (VOD) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

Currently, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. VOD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

VOD is a component of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. VOD's market value is $77.2 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for VOD by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 21 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 6 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vodafone Group has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. VOD's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Vodafone Group's fundamental scores give VOD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure VOD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, VOD currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.