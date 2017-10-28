Why Google’s “Other Bets” Could Be Poised for Growth

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) fell almost 2% on Monday, just days before the scheduled release of its third-quarter earnings report. Ahead of Alphabet’s much-anticipated Q3 earnings, due out Thursday, investors might consider taking a harder look at what to expect from the company as it bolsters new business segments.

Source: Shutterstock

Alphabet still relies heavily on Google-related advertising revenues, which are expected to pop 18%, according to our exclusive non-financial metrics consensus estimate file. Right off the bat, projected advertising revenue growth should make investors happy, as overall growth in total paid clicks helps to curb lower mobile cost-per-click rates.

Continued growth in its all-important advertising segment has helped GOOGL shares surge nearly 27% this year. However, our current consensus estimates call for the tech giant’s quarterly earnings to fall 7.4% to $8.39 per share. Nevertheless, Alphabet’s revenues are projected to jump 20.1% to $21.94 billion, spurred in part by a heightened commitment to new ventures.

Since earnings and revenues account for only a small portion of everything that investors take into account when assessing a company’s quarterly earnings report, it is important to focus in on those new ventures.

Next Page