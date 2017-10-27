Xbox Live Games With Gold for November 2017

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced its November selection of Xbox Live Games with Gold.

Source: Microsoft

Each month, the tech company releases four games that can be accessed by those with a Live With Gold subscription, including two Xbox One games, as well as two Xbox 360 titles.

Here’s what’s in store for November:

Trackmania Turbo : Popular arcade racing video game Trackmania Turbo is available all month for Xbox One users. The goal of the game is to reach the perfect racing time in 200 tracks. The game can be played in multiplayer mode.

: Popular arcade racing video game Trackmania Turbo is available all month for Xbox One users. The goal of the game is to reach the perfect racing time in 200 tracks. The game can be played in multiplayer mode. Tales from the Borderlands : From November 16 through December 15, you can play this Xbox One title, which has a 10/10 rating out of more than 10,000 reviews on the Steam website. The game is an episodic interactive comedy graphic adventure sci-fi title, which has strong character development and witty comedic dialogue.

: From November 16 through December 15, you can play this Xbox One title, which has a 10/10 rating out of more than 10,000 reviews on the Steam website. The game is an episodic interactive comedy graphic adventure sci-fi title, which has strong character development and witty comedic dialogue. Nights into Dreams : For the first half of the month (November 1-15), you can play Nights into Dreams with an Xbox 360. The Sonic Team offering is an action game that takes place in a dream place called Nightopia, where you stop an evil ruler from destroying it.

: For the first half of the month (November 1-15), you can play Nights into Dreams with an Xbox 360. The Sonic Team offering is an action game that takes place in a dream place called Nightopia, where you stop an evil ruler from destroying it. Deadfall Adventures: This game is available for the second half of the month (November 16-30) on the Xbox 360. It is a first-person action-adventure taking place during WWII as you get to fight Nazi soldiers.

MSFT shares grew 7.3% on Friday.