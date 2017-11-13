2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: 9 Things to Know About Fastest Vette Ever

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is perhaps the most exciting luxury sports car ever rolled out by Chevy.
Here are nine things to know about the fastest Corvette ever:
- This mammoth of a vehicle comes equipped with a 755 hp 6.2-liter V8 engine on its hood.
- It also has a supercharger that is over 50% larger than the one used by the 650 hp Corvette Z06. It is also 300 hp more than the base Corvette Stingray.
- The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has an engine that is fitted with port and direct fuel injection, sending 715 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels.
- It uses a standard 7-speed manual, or an optional 8-speed automatic transmission.
- The company has yet to reveal just how fast this car is, but it says that it will top the 210 mph barrier.
- You can choose between the Low Wing aerodynamic package, with creates great downforce with little drag, or the High Wing, which is adjustable and can plant the 14-inch wide rear tires to the ground with up to 950 lbs of pressure.
- The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has an underbody front wing to help balance out the handling, while leaving space above it for three air intakes.
- It also helps keep the baker’s dozen of heat exchangers that keep the vehicle cool.
- We are still unclear on how much the ZR1 will cost, but it will probably be more than the $112,000 that the last ZR1 went for in 2012.