2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: 9 Things to Know About Fastest Vette Ever

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is perhaps the most exciting luxury sports car ever rolled out by Chevy.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
Source: Chevrolet

Here are nine things to know about the fastest Corvette ever:

  • This mammoth of a vehicle comes equipped with a 755 hp 6.2-liter V8 engine on its hood.
  • It also has a supercharger that is over 50% larger than the one used by the 650 hp Corvette Z06. It is also 300 hp more than the base Corvette Stingray.
  • The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has an engine that is fitted with port and direct fuel injection, sending 715 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels.
  • It uses a standard 7-speed manual, or an optional 8-speed automatic transmission.
  • The company has yet to reveal just how fast this car is, but it says that it will top the 210 mph barrier.
  • You can choose between the Low Wing aerodynamic package, with creates great downforce with little drag, or the High Wing, which is adjustable and can plant the 14-inch wide rear tires to the ground with up to 950 lbs of pressure.
  • The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has an underbody front wing to help balance out the handling, while leaving space above it for three air intakes.
  • It also helps keep the baker’s dozen of heat exchangers that keep the vehicle cool.
  • We are still unclear on how much the ZR1 will cost, but it will probably be more than the $112,000 that the last ZR1 went for in 2012.

