3 ETFs in Focus Post Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Q3 Earnings

Shares of Google parent, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), increased 2.8% in after-hours trading on Oct 26, 2017, owing to impressive results. The company reported a 21.9% year-over-year increase in net quarterly revenues. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues in the third quarter of 2017.

Q3 Performance

Alphabet reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $9.57, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.43 and increased from $9.06 in the year-ago period. Revenues of $22.270 billion (excluding total acquisition costs) surpassed the consensus estimate of $21.939 billion.

Operating income increased to $7.782 billion from $5.767 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income increased to $6.732 billion from $5.061 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Performance

Properties revenues (including Traffic Acquisition costs) increased to $19.723 billion from $16.089 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Network members’ properties revenues (including Traffic Acquisition costs) increased to $4.342 billion from $3.732 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Advertising revenues (including Traffic Acquisition costs) increased to $24.065 billion from $19.821 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Other revenues (including Traffic Acquisition costs) increased to $3.405 billion from $2.433 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Segment revenues (including Traffic Acquisition costs) increased to $27.470 billion from $22.254 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Other Bets revenues (including Traffic Acquisition costs) increased to $302 million from $197 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total traffic acquisition costs increased to $5.502 billion from $4.182 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Aggregate paid clicks increased 47% on a year-over-year basis and 6% on a sequential basis, while aggregate cost-per-click declined 18% on a year-over-year basis and 1% on a sequential basis.

Shares of Alphabet Inc have increased 25.1% this year (as of Oct 26, 2017).

