3 Investment Ideas if Qualcomm, Inc. Stock Is Acquired

The speculation is mounting that Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ) will make a second, higher bid for Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) that would see Broadcom CEO Hock Tan offer $80 a share for QCOM stock.

InvestorPlace’s Vince Martin sees the QCOM stock price as fairly overpriced at almost 18 times adjusted earnings. Furthermore, with the competitive landscape that lies ahead for Qualcomm, shareholders should take the money and run.

I would tend to agree.

QCOM Stock’s Fiscal 2017

A quick look at Qualcomm’s fiscal 2017 ended Sep. 24, 2017, on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, shows us that revenues declined by 1.2% to $23.2 billion, while operating income was off 9.5% to $7.1 billion from $7.8 billion a year earlier. Also, its operating cash flow declined by 37% in 2017 to $4.7 billion.

In other words, its performance in 2017 was nothing to write home about, yet QCOM stock continued to move higher.

Qualcomm’s currently in the process of trying to close its $38-billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI ) that it announced in October 2016. This October, 3.6% of NXPI’s shares were tendered, the first monthly increase since February. Qualcomm now says the acquisition might not close until early 2018.

With or without NXP, Broadcom is pushing ahead in its attempt to acquire Qualcomm.

As Martin suggests, why pay almost 18 times adjusted earnings when you can buy Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) for 14 times earnings and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) for approximately seven times earnings?

Why indeed?

Qualcomm’s already rejected Broadcom’s $70 offer. There is no guarantee that it will bring a sweetened $80 offer, although the stars point to Tan increasing the stock portion of it to get it done without affecting its credit rating.

So, let’s assume you’re going to get $80 a share sometime in 2018. Approximately $60 will be in cash and Broadcom stock for the remaining $20.

Three Options for Deploying Proceeds From QCOM Stock

I’m going to suggest buying the following three stocks should the deal close between Broadcom and Qualcomm at $80 a share.

All three are currently trading around $20 and make sound investments. You may want to hang onto the remaining $20 in Broadcom stock.

KKR & Co. (KKR)

KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (NYSE: KKR ) is the investment firm that became famous in the late 1980s when it acquired RJR Nabisco in a leveraged buyout that became the subject of a best-selling book. It has moved on to become a lot more than a private equity shop.

