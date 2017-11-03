3 Mobile Payment Stocks to Buy Now

By now, we’ve probably all used some sort of mobile payment technology. Whether it’s using our smartphone to pay for coffee at Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) or transferring money through an app, this kind of monetary technology using our phone has fully integrated our lives.

While tech giants like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) — PayPal owns the incredible popular app Venmo, which lets you easily send or request money—certainly dominate the industry here in the U.S., Chinese juggernauts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: TCEHY ) are investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the space to help mobile payment technology grow and expand internationally, particularly in India.

The mobile payments industry is quickly changing, and investors have taken notice. With this in mind, check out these three mobile payment technology stocks that show promise in this expanding industry.

Mobile Payment Stocks to Buy Now: Square Inc (SQ)

Helmed by Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) chief executive Jack Dorsey, Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) provides payments and point-of-sale devices including hardware and software. The payments company began with its flagship white credit card reader, but has since expanded into chip cards and NFC payments as well as its Cash app that lets people pay each other back instantly.

Square is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, and its industry, Internet-Software, rests in the top 44% of all industries ranked on the Zacks Industry Rank. Square’s earnings growth for the rest of 2017 looks very promising. For the current quarter, the company expects year-over-year earnings growth of more than 164%. Revenues are projected to grow over about 31% in the same time period.

For the current year, Square anticipates earnings growth of 161.25%. SQ has an average earnings surprise of nearly 59%, and beaten estimates for the past 4 consecutive quarters. Square reports its next quarterly earnings November 8 after the bell.

Mobile Payment Stocks to Buy Now: Visa Inc (V)

Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) operates the world’s largest retail electronic payments network, and is one of the most recognized global financial services brands. The company serves banks, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities, and helps facilitate global commerce through the transfer of value and information. Visa has been rapidly boosting its mobile payment offerings, and it’s easier than ever to add your Visa card to your payment-enabled mobile phone or device.

Visa is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank. Its Industry, Financial Transaction Services, sits in the top 37% of all industries ranked on the Zacks Industry Rank. Last quarter, Visa reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results, with beats on both the top and bottom lines.

Looking ahead, Visa’s earnings growth estimates look pretty promising, too. For the current quarter, Visa expects year-over-year earnings growth of 12.6%, with revenues gaining 7.6% in the same time frame. For the current year, the company expects earnings growth of 16.4%, with 16 positive revisions in the last 30 days compared to none lower in the same time frame. Visa has beaten expectations in the past four consecutive quarters, and has an average earnings surprise of 8.13%.

Mobile Payment Stocks to Buy Now: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Best known for its flagship iPhone, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. It designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communications and media devices, personal computers, tablets, and portable digital music players, in addition to a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications.

Apple’s Apple Pay is the company’s popular contactless payment system for mobile phones, and the platform has grown significantly since its launch in 2014. A few quarters ago, CEO Tim COOK said that transaction volume grew 500% year-over-year, and Apple Pay is now available in millions of stores like Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ); you can also pay with it on apps and websites such as Airbnb and Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ).

Apple is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, with a Value score of ‘B.’ Its industry, Computer-Mini Computers, rests in the bottom 22% of all industries ranked on the Zacks Industry Rank. Looking at Apple’s growth estimates, fiscal 2018 looks to be a good year for the iPhone maker. The company expects year-over-year earnings growth of 20.6% for the current year, with sales growing about 14.3%. Apple has beaten earnings expectations in the past four consecutive quarters; the company has an average earnings surprise of 6.35%.

For more information on the mobile payments industry, check out a special episode of the Zacks Friday Finish Line, where hosts and Editors Ryan McQueeney and Maddy Johnson discussed the ISE Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY), the world’s first mobile/electronic payments ETF that was created to provide a way to invest in the growing mobile payments industry.

