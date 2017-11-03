Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) has lost its luster this year. This has been the case with many traditional media companies.

Still, Walt Disney stock price has weathered the storm relatively well. Consider that the return is at break-even for the year. By comparison, Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB ) is off 30% and Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA ) is down about 39%.

The main worry for Walt Disney stock price is the ongoing trend towards cord-cutting, especially with the ESPN division. During the past six years, the business has suffered a loss of 13 million subscribers to 87.22 million.

While this is a serious problem, the fact remains that Disney still has a variety of major advantages — including an amazing brand and a massive platform of assets such as the studio, theme parks and consumer products. Besides, Disney has a long history of adapting to change.

OK then, so let’s take a deeper look at the advantages — and why Walt Disney stock looks attractive at current levels.

Walt Disney Stock Advantage No. 1: Streaming

If anything, cord-cutting actually represents an opportunity. Keep in mind that Disney is taking aggressive steps to create its own streaming platform. By doing so, the company will generate recurring revenues and also build closer connections with customers. This means Disney will be amassing a powerful database to provide insights on how to develop better content. Of course, this has been the case with companies like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

The initial strategy for Disney calls for launching two streaming services. One will offer content like a new Star Wars live-action TV show and other series from Marvel and Pixar. The expectation is that the service will be available during the second half of 2019.

Next, Disney plans a streaming service for ESPN, which will have access to thousands of live sporting events. The app will also be redesigned to allow for highlights and improved content. The service is slated to launch in the spring of next year.

Walt Disney Stock Advantage No. 2: Moat

Unlike many other large companies, Disney has been able to generate enormous synergies across its global platform. This is a moat that allows the company to fend off rivals.

Next Page