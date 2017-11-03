It’s no secret that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has a ton of cash, and it continues to pile up at a prodigious rate. AAPL stock adds five to ten billion dollars of cash to its stockpile every quarter, and the total sum has reached an astonishing $268 billion.

For now, the company doesn’t seem intent on spending it too quickly. Much of the cash is held offshore and would be subject to a serious tax bite if Apple brought it home. In theory, President Trump will sign tax legislation that allows Apple and other tech giants to access their offshore billions at a more favorable rate.

In practice, however, there is reason to doubt that any significant tax reform is coming in the near term. The Republican example set by health care reform leaves much to be desired if you’re counting on a bill to pass quickly.

Shareholders and analysts are becoming increasingly anxious for Apple to make a big move with the cash, particularly as doubts build about the pace of tax reform. If Apple holds onto its cash, it can eventually repatriate it and pay more dividends or buy back a lot of AAPL stock. But many people want a bigger move sooner.

Count Barry Ritholtz, columnist for Bloomberg, among these. He posted a controversial article recently suggesting that Apple should buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). Ritholtz suggests that Apple purchase Netflix for $100 billion, roughly a 20% premium to today’s share price. I doubt Netflix shareholders would approve a deal at that price. Even putting that aside though, there’s plenty of reason to suggest that Apple take a different course.

Netflix: Dilutive to Profits

Ritholtz suggests Apple purchase Netflix with newly issued AAPL stock. His reasoning? He says that: “Apple would be wildly overpaying for Netflix. However, the world’s most valuable company has a not-so-secret weapon: its own wildly expensive currency.”

Regardless of whether the deal went down with AAPL stock or its cash pile, this reasoning doesn’t work. AAPL stock is hardly wildly expensive, at least compared to other tech stocks. AAPL stock sells at just 18x trailing and 14x forward earnings. It’s cheaper than that once you subtract out the company’s cash pile. In reality, it’s probably around 11-12x true forward earnings.

Sure, the AAPL stock price is up almost 50% this year. But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily wildly overvalued now just because it has run up a lot. Perhaps it was significantly undervalued last year?

In any case, using Apple’s cheaper-than-the-market stock to buy Netflix is hardly a merger of equals. NFLX stock trades at almost 200x trailing earnings and around 100x forward earnings. Apple did $48 billion in net income last year, Netflix made less than half a billion. While Apple can easily afford a $100-billion price tag, even to Apple, that’s significant money to buy a business that would add less than 1% to Apple’s annual net income.

Not Enough Synergies

In theory, Apple could add a lot to Netflix. The magic of Apple is that it merges industry-leading hardware with strong software. Companies like GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) have largely failed, by contrast, because their hardware exists on an island. Users have to interact with third-party software to get the most out of their devices. It breaks immersion and makes it much easier for customers to buy different hardware next time around. Apple, by contrast, has lock-in. And Netflix might help.

Apple could help push Netflix on its native hardware. Unfortunately, the killer device for Netflix is television. And there, Apple TV’s market share has slumped to fourth place. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU ) has run away from the competition. And both Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) are ahead of Apple TV in market share as well.

