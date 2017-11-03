3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA), Globant SA (GLOB) and Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)

U.S. equities bounced back yesterday, with defensive telecoms surging 1.8%, while energy was the laggard, posting a 0.8% loss. The S&P 500 Index gained 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite roared 1.3% by day’s end.

It was a busy Thursday afternoon, with companies such as Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB ) and Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN ) reporting earnings, while Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA ) also made headlines.

Here’s what went down:

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox was approached by two companies seeking to make an acquisition.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) reportedly approached the media company with the intent of buying some of its assets.

No details have been revealed regarding which assets are involved in the offer, but the rumor mill suggests that these companies may be gunning for some of Fox’s broadcast assets.

The news came out within hours of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s vote to put an end to a 42-year restriction regarding the ownership of multiple TV stations in a major market.

Such a move has paved the way for a potential merger among media companies. Such a move would help Comcast have an international distribution outlet.

FOXA shares soared 8% after hours, while CMCSA stock gained 1.1% and VZ shares edged 0.3% higher.

Globant SA (GLOB)

Globant reported on its third quarter of fiscal 2017 late Thursday.

The company’s earnings came in at 34 cents per share, meeting the analyst projection of 34 cents. During the company’s third quarter of 2016, this figure came in at 30 cents per share.

Revenue was a strong point for Globant, tallying up to $109.7 million for the period, rising 33.2% year-over-year. The Wall Street consensus estimate was of $104.5 million.

