3 Strong Buy Thrivent Mutual Funds

Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had around $116.5 billion worth of assets under management as of December 2016. It serves nearly 2.3 million customers and has more than 100 investment professionals.

Moreover, it has invested in 23 actively managed mutual funds across a wide range of categories including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing and has a strong record of competitive performance.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Thrivent funds.

Thrivent Limited Maturity Bond Fund Class S (MUTF: THLIX ) invests the lion’s share of its assets in debt securities or preferred stocks that are “Baa” rated by Moody or “BBB” rated by the S&P. THLIX seeks growth of income along with stability of principal. Thrivent Limited Maturity Bond Fund Class S has five-year annualized returns of 1.6%.

THLIX has an expense ratio of 0.41% compared with the category average of 0.73%.

Thrivent Income Fund Class S (MUTF: LBIIX ) invests a large part of its assets in debt securities and preferred stock that are rated investment grade. LBIIX may also invest in high-yield, high-risk bonds, notes, debentures and other debt obligations. The fund seeks a high level of income along with growth of capital. Thrivent Income Fund Class S has five-year annualized returns of 3.7%.

As of August 2017, LBIIX held 610 issues, with 1.7% of its assets invested in

Fed Natl Mort Assc 3.5%.

Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class S (MUTF: TAAIX ) seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. TAAIX invests at least three-fourth of its assets in equity securities, and up to one-fourth of its assets in debt securities. Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class S has five-year annualized returns of 12.1%.

Darren Bagwell has been one of the fund managers of TAAIX since 2016.

