3M (MMM) a Buy on High-Level Quant Score

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is ranked as a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. MMM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

The company is a $137.8 billion in market value constituent of the Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group where MMM is currently ranked number 2 among the 7 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader. MMM is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 61 among the 554 companies in the sector of its Industrials sector and 603 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 22 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

3M has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MMM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. MMM's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, 3M places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MMM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MMM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MMM currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.