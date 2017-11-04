4 Reasons to Believe in the Twitter Inc Stock Rally

If you plotted a chart of Twitter’s (NASDAQ: TWTR ) rise in popularity, relevance and universal acceptance versus a chart of TWTR stock, it would form almost a perfect “X”. Few high-profile companies have had less desirable stocks.

Could that finally be changing? If you go by the last seven months, yes. Twitter stock is up 50% since April and is just coming off of 52-week highs above $22.

However, the longer-term picture for TWTR stock doesn’t look quite so rosy. It’s still down nearly 50% since going public and hasn’t traded higher than $23 in two years. Despite being near its highest point all year, that $23 mark looks like a resistance line for TWTR stock.

However, there are reasons to believe that the TWTR stock price is on the cusp of breaking through that long-term resistance. Let me count them…

Four Potential TWTR Catalysts

1) Improving sales and earnings. Twitter has never been profitable and sales have declined every quarter this year. All that’s about to change, according to analysts. Consensus estimates expect Twitter to earn $0.40 per share in 2018 on 6.1% sales growth. The bottom-line projections are particularly encouraging, considering the company has never been close to profitability.

2) More than just Tweeting. Last fall, Twitter partnered with the NFL to stream a few Thursday Night Football games. Its data licensing agreements are becoming an increasingly larger part of the business, growing 22% in the latest quarter (versus an 8% decline in advertising revenue, which still accounts for roughly 85% of total sales). Now the company is partnering with Bloomberg to create a streaming news network. It all proves that Twitter is no longer a one-trick pony, dependent solely on ad revenues. As the company continues to innovate and diversify, sales should improve — and so should TWTR stock.

