Wednesday Apple Rumors: A11X Bionic Chip May Power 2018 iPad Pro

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of specs for the 2018 iPad Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2018 iPad Pro: A new rumor claims to know about the chip that will power the 2018 iPad Pro, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be using a processor with eight cores to power its next tablet. This rumor claims that the processor is currently going under the name A11X Bionic. There are also claims that the chip will contain processors for handling facial recognition tasks, which means the iPad Pro may be getting Face ID next year.

Patent Infringement: The U.S. International Trade Commission is investigating Apple for patent infringement, Reuters notes. The investigation will cover a wide arrange of AAPL’s products, including certain iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac and TV devices. The investigation comes following complaints made by Aqua Connect Inc and Strategic Technology Partners of Orange, Calif. Not much else is currently know about the investigation.

Anti-Spam App: Apple is reportedly helping create an anti-spam app, reports AppleInsider. The app in the works is going to be a limited version of the already-existing Do Not Disturb app that is available on Android devices. This version of the app is being made for India at the request of the country’s government. AAPL will help with the process, but will only include iOS features that block text spam.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.