Abbott Laboratories (ABT) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is derived using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ABT has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

ABT is a constituent of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. ABT's market value is $97.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 31 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ABT has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. ABT's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Abbott Laboratories a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ABT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of ABT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.