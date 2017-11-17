Why Adobe Systems Incorporated Stock Is up and Still Going Strong

A little over two weeks ago, yours truly here pointed out that Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE ) wasn’t just a document management and graphics software company anymore. Ownership ADBE stock was an investment in artificial intelligence company.

Source: Shutterstock

Adobe recently had launched a tool that processed a massive amount of customer data gathered by its business clients to figure out how to tailor-make an ‘experience’ for each individual consumer’s future contact with that company online or offline, if not both.

It was a slick solution to a problem most corporations didn’t even know they had, or hadn’t been able to solve even if they knew they had the problem.

More than that though, it was just a microcosm of the business-minded solutions Adobe is now offering.

If you were mulling a new position in ADBO stock, this just might put you over the edge.

What the Heck Is Programmatic Advertising?

On the chance that you missed it, my take from late October concluded:

“The company isn’t creating AI technology just for the sake of creating a new kind of technology. It’s building Sensei with the purpose of making its existing software platforms even more potent. In that regard, its wide moat just got a little wider.”

Thing is, the company’s moat was plenty wide to begin with, and became wider still this week. On Monday, Adobe officially launched a new ad campaign touting the difference between a mere string of advertisements and a deliberate management of a customer experience.

In fact, the campaign itself has been titled “Experience Business,” underscoring the paradigm shift Adobe is bringing to corporate offices. It’s not just software. Adobe’s software is a solution.

That’s not the interesting part of the story though. What’s interesting is how all the ad space bought to run the ads associated with the campaign are programmatic ads purchased using its own Adobe Advertising Cloud, which is part of the Adobe Experience Cloud platform.

It’s not a term familiar to most, but it’s not a complicated idea either. Programmatic advertising is, simply put, the purchase of advertising time and space using a software-based interface rather than buying ad space from actual salespeople.

Next Page