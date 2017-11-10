Keep an eye on these earnings reports next week: TGT, TJX, JD >>> READ MORE
Automatic Data Processing Leads 7 Dividend Stocks Boosting Payouts

ADP was among the notable dividend stocks raising their payouts recently

By Brian Bollinger, Simply Safe Dividends  |  Nov 10, 2017, 2:05 pm EST
Brian Bollinger, Simply Safe Dividends

Growing uncertainty over U.S. tax reform caused the S&P 500 Index to take a breather last week. However, third-quarter earnings reports were generally solid, and a number of dividend stocks announced more good news in the form of payout raises.

Seven notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including three real estate investment trusts, two software companies and a global industrial manufacturer.

Here are seven dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) grew its quarterly dividend from 57-cents-per-share to 63 cents, representing a raise of 11%. The provider of payroll services and human resource management software will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Dec. 8 on Jan. 1. ADP shares trade ex-dividend on Dec. 7.
ADP Dividend Yield: 2.25%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) raised its quarterly dividend by 1%, increasing it from 48-cents-per-share to 48.5 cents. The diversified industrial manufacturer will send its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Nov. 17 on Dec. 11. EMR shares will trade ex-dividend on Nov. 16.
EMR Dividend Yield: 3.17%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) increased its quarterly dividend by 15% to 7.5-cents-per-share from 6.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Dec. 13 will receive dividends from the provider of technology infrastructure and software on Jan. 3. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on Dec. 12.
HPE Dividend Yield: 2.18%

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) announced a 3% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 31-cents-per-share to 32 cents. Dividends will be paid from the timber real estate investment trust on Dec. 15 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 1. WY shares become ex-dividend on Nov. 30.
WY Dividend Yield: 3.40%

