Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Stock Stuck on the Wrong Side of the Tracks

Despite all the hype about artificial intelligence, hyper-scale data-centers, automated driving and augmented reality, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock, often labeled as a beneficiary of these secular growth markets, is far from a good long-term investment at these levels. In fact, AMD stock looks more like a sideways-bound trading stock than anything else.

As proof, look at how AMD stock has performed this year relative to its peers.

So far in 2017, red-hot leader Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has seen its stock double. Often forgot about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) has seen its stock rise more than 20%, with essentially all of those gains coming over the past 3 months.

AMD stock? Its up just 2% in 2017. And all of those gains came early in the year. Sentiment shifted quickly. Right now, AMD is trading nearly 25% below below its 2017 highs. NVDA and INTC are trading right near their 2017 highs.

Why? Valuation. AMD stock trades at 89 times this year’s earnings estimate. That is simply too rich of a multiple for a chipmaker. NVDA stock trades at 51x this year’s earnings estimate, while INTC stock trades at 14x this year’s earnings.

Meanwhile, bullish sentiment in this sector is shifting from AMD to INTC. Intel’s new line of Coffee Lake processors launched with great success recently. That was viewed as a threat to the secular AMD growth narrative. When you’re trading at 89x earnings, any unforeseen risk materializing results in a big loss of value.

With AMD caught on the wrong side of a sentiment shift and trading at a hyper-rich valuation, there really is no reason to own the name at these levels. All else being equal, I’m a buyer around $9. Here’s how I arrived at that price…

Why AMD Stock Won’t Head Higher Any Time Soon

The big sign that AMD stock isn’t going up anytime soon is that despite a bunch of good news in the chipmaker space, AMD stock hasn’t really done much.

Firstly, Intel and AMD are teaming up to create a new computer chip. The chip will combine an Intel processor with an AMD graphics unit and cater to gamers and content creators. It is also important to note that the chip won’t compete with AMD’s Ryzen Mobile chips.

This is huge news for AMD. The partnership is a step towards getting the company back on the right side of a shifting trend at essentially no cost to its current business.

