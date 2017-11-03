Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Takes the Plunge… Again

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock is down by more than 17% this week, with about 5% of that decline coming today alone. Unfortunately the chip maker’s stock was priced for perfection going into its earnings report earlier this week, so it’s been downhill since then.

AMD’s results just weren’t good enough to keep the momentum going.

AMD stock slides on bitcoin news

What’s even worse is that analysts noted after the chip maker’s earnings report earlier this week that the upside came in the wrong areas: cryptocurrency mining and IP licensing. Both are considered to be unsustainable areas of growth, and AMD management even admitted on the earnings call that cryptocurrency-related demand has been leveling off. AMD’s GPUs have long been a favorite of gamers, but cryptocurrency miners have been using them to mine the digital currency because it requires a lot of computing power.

This also means that AMD stock has been tied to cryptocurrency prices for some time. The more valuable bitcoin, ethereum and other digital currencies are, the more people are going to want to mine them. Bitcoin prices have been up, up and away, although they’ve stalled out around $5,800. Then a couple of bad news items about the cryptocurrency arrived, potentially pressuring AMD stock even more as investors question the sustainability of this part of the chip maker’s business.

Bad news for bitcoin

Satoshi Nakamoto, the person who’s credited with inventing bitcoin is said to be holding approximately 5% of the entire stash, which is worth more than $5 billion. No one knows who this person (or possibly even a group of people) is because that’s a pseudonym, but the problem here, according to CNBC, is that Nakamoto holds the ability to crash the entire bitcoin market. The cryptocurrency is only valuable because it’s rare, so should Nakamoto decide to unload his bitcoin, he/she would flood the market and send the price crashing through the floor.

Another problem for cryptocurrency is that Indonesia’s central bank announced plans to take action against those using virtual currencies for payments. Any time any country has rattled the chains of cryptocurrency, it has sent shockwaves through the market.

