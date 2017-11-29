Adverse Earnings Momentum Make Express Scripts (ESRX) a Sell

Express Scripts Holdings Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) is classified as a component of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of ESRX is $34.7 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 66 among the 82 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 616 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 3,779 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ESRX has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 11 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores ESRX has realized are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ESRX's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. Express Scripts' fundamental scores give ESRX a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view ESRX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of ESRX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.